Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 93,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

