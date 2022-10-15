Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.08.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2,333.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 307,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 294,494 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

