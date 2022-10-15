Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,999,990.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,819,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Inhibrx Stock Down 9.8 %
NASDAQ INBX opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.