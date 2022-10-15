Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,999,990.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,819,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Inhibrx Stock Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ INBX opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

Inhibrx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

