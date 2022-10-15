Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Sells $23,350,122.51 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 1,371,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $23,350,122.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, October 5th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.28. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEM. Barclays downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.