TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Insider Buys C$3,250,000.00 in Stock

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) insider Cymbria Corporation bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,618,300 shares in the company, valued at C$11,759,475.

TeraGo Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of TGO stock opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. TeraGo Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

