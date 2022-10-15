Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $2,186,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $100.37 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

