Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $295.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.44.

NYSE:COO opened at $248.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.40 and its 200 day moving average is $327.20. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

