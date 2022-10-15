Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tullow Oil plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tullow Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tullow Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tullow Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 5.8 %

About Tullow Oil

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

