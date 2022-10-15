Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 299,197 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the average daily volume of 219,884 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of XLE opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $93.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

