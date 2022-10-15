Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 39,210 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 24,081 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSEARCA SPXS opened at $28.87 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

