Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €155.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

FRA:ADS opened at €114.12 ($116.45) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €169.23.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

