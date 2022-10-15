Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Caterpillar Call Options (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 33,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 24,865 call options.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

