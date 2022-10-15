Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 22,579 call options on the company. This is an increase of 15% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,578 call options.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 7.9 %

TNA opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 42.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

