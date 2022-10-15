Head to Head Survey: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) & Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -5.55% 3.42% 1.29% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.39% 6.18% 2.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artivion and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 1.41 -$14.83 million ($0.44) -23.68 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.25 $2.15 billion $0.87 5.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.2% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Artivion has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artivion and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 4 0 2.80 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 4 0 2.44

Artivion presently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 143.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $46.82, suggesting a potential upside of 867.38%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Artivion.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Artivion on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune and oncology diseases; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 90 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 49 hospitals, 88 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. This segment also provides services in the field of fertility treatments through 33 clinics and additional 39 sites across 10 countries on 3 continents. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and offers services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment provides project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

