Axsome Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,991 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 6,767 call options.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13,464.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 260,944 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 353,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 171,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

