Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 29,480 call options on the company. This is an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 22,151 call options.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after acquiring an additional 895,713 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.28. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

