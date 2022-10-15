SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 56,472 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the average daily volume of 32,005 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

