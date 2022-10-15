SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 80,022 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,492% compared to the typical volume of 1,214 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

