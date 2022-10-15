Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 168,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 126,217 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,537,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,186,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $11,820,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of SOXL opened at $6.93 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

