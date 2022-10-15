Newmark Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,882 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 797% compared to the typical daily volume of 433 call options.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 114.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 80,161 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Newmark Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

