Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Voya Financial Put Options (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,033 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 603% compared to the average volume of 574 put options.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $63.38 on Friday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

