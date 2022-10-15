Ebix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,659 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,340 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 36.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ebix by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ebix during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ebix by 20.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ebix by 165.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $18.07 on Friday. Ebix has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ebix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

