iShares MSCI France ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,738 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 668% compared to the average volume of 617 put options.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

EWQ opened at $27.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,057,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after buying an additional 851,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

