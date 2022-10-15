Owl Rock Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCCGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,071 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 329% compared to the average daily volume of 1,183 put options.

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 213,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,216,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,000. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 93.7% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 296,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 143,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,530,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

ORCC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

