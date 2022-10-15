Owl Rock Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,071 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 329% compared to the average daily volume of 1,183 put options.

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 213,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,216,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,000. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 93.7% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 296,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 143,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,530,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

ORCC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.59 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.