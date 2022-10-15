Alteryx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 582% compared to the average volume of 806 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $49,610,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

