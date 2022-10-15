Comstock Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,251 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the average daily volume of 3,462 call options.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 239,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after acquiring an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

