Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,675 call options on the company. This is an increase of 216% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,744 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

NYSE ACI opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.