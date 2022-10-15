Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,193 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 213% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,217 put options.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $328.65 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

