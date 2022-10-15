Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 15,537 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average volume of 10,832 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

