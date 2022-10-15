Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $870.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 870 ($10.51) and last traded at GBX 908 ($10.97), with a volume of 16002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($10.63).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £514.67 million and a PE ratio of 2,046.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

