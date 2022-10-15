Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,506.00

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,506 ($30.28) and last traded at GBX 2,506 ($30.28), with a volume of 5868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,556 ($30.88).
DPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.44) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,011.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,427.91.
In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Shipsey bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,529 ($30.56) per share, with a total value of £15,174 ($18,334.94). In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Shipsey bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,529 ($30.56) per share, with a total value of £15,174 ($18,334.94). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total transaction of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
