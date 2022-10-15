XPeng Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 49,599 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 32,800 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

XPeng Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $8.38 on Friday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in XPeng by 114.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

