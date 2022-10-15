NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,306.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,306 ($52.03) and last traded at GBX 4,400 ($53.17), with a volume of 33046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,383 ($52.96).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,262.50 ($87.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88. The company has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,653.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,034.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 66 ($0.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

