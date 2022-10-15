Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 120 to GBX 100. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marks and Spencer Group traded as low as GBX 91.80 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 6044735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20 ($1.19).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.63 ($2.13).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.19.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

