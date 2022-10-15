Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $847.20

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 847.20 ($10.24) and last traded at GBX 853.80 ($10.32), with a volume of 342642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858.20 ($10.37).

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.60 ($20.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 935.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 984.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £23.98 billion and a PE ratio of 2,127.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

