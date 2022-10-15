JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $98.33

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.33 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 98.44 ($1.19), with a volume of 30899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.10 ($1.20).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3,266.67.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

