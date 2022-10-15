WPP (LON:WPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $716.00

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 716 ($8.65) and last traded at GBX 721 ($8.71), with a volume of 89841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($8.92).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Shore Capital lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,214 ($14.67).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 770.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 860.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

