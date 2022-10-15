Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

TXP opened at GBX 76 ($0.92) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.98 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £161.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,533.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.24.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

