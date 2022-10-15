Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,367.69 ($64.86).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,751.50 ($57.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,867.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,215.16. The company has a market cap of £77.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 488.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 79.70%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile



Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

