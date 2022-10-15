Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.73. The stock has a market cap of £61.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,950.00. Marks Electrical Group has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04.

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Marnie Jane Millard purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,347.51).

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

