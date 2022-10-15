Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 1,020 Price Target for National Grid (LON:NG.L)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($12.32) target price on National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

National Grid Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £45.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.78. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 880.60 ($10.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,235.49 ($14.93).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

