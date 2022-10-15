Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

JNJ opened at $164.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.