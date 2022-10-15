British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.50 ($6.74).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

BLND opened at GBX 332.40 ($4.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 405.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 467.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 322.72. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 317.80 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 563.80 ($6.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

