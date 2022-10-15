Head-To-Head Survey: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -0.90% -0.79% -0.51% REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $4.24 billion 4.60 -$50.44 million ($0.05) -374.33 REE Automotive $10,000.00 19,701.78 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.32

This table compares Li Auto and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Li Auto has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Li Auto and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 9 0 3.00 REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 621.31%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Li Auto.

Summary

Li Auto beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

