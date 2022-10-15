Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.61) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.60 ($11.84) in a research note on Tuesday.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

NRDBY opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

