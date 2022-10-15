Analyzing Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) & Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Alaska Air Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million 1.34 $77.47 million $0.21 68.38 Alaska Air Group $6.18 billion 0.85 $478.00 million $1.62 25.82

Analyst Ratings

Alaska Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Country Airlines. Alaska Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Country Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sun Country Airlines and Alaska Air Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 7 0 2.88 Alaska Air Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 68.87%. Alaska Air Group has a consensus price target of $66.44, indicating a potential upside of 58.84%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Volatility & Risk

Sun Country Airlines has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Air Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Alaska Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 1.64% 6.26% 2.17% Alaska Air Group 2.54% 8.97% 2.33%

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Sun Country Airlines on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

