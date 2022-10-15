Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) vs. Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Head to Head Review

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports 6.23% -26.73% 3.83% Super Group N/A 186.71% 49.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Super Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $821.35 million 4.37 $51.13 million $2.08 71.21 Super Group $1.56 billion 1.26 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

63.9% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and Super Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 3 0 2.75 Super Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus price target of $220.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.71%. Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 179.41%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Risk & Volatility

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Group beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. It also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League, as well as a controlling interest in Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization. In addition, the company operates two professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

