Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $56.50 Average PT from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.89 million. Research analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Viasat by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Viasat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 16.7% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

