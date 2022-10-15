Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $31.33

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.