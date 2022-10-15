Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

